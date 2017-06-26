The NBA All-Defensive teams were announced on Monday, and one of the biggest snubs was Boston’s Avery Bradley.

The Celtics guard, who made the first team last season, received 12 first-place votes, which was tops among the players who did not make the first or second team. Shortly after the voting results were released, several players hopped on Twitter to debate Bradley not making any of the All-Defensive teams.

How did Avery Bradley not make first or second team all defense 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) June 26, 2017

No Avery Bradley all-defense?! On the behalf of the players… he deserves it! — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) June 26, 2017

How the hell is Avery Bradley not on the all defensive team?? That's crazy!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) June 26, 2017

What are yall's thoughts on Avery Bradley not making an All NBA Defensive team? 🤔 — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) June 26, 2017

I'm upset I didn't make it…. but HOW DO YOU NOT HAVE Avery Bradley on either team??? Makes no sense whatsoever. #nohate #realtalk https://t.co/vj7i0PtoT8 — Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) June 26, 2017

Avery Bradley got my vote 🤙🏽 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) June 26, 2017

One reason Bradley might not have made the cut was because injuries limited him to 55 games during the regular season, but that doesn’t seem to matter to the players. Clearly, Bradley has respect around the NBA for his lockdown defense.