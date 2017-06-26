Posted byon
The NBA All-Defensive teams were announced on Monday, and one of the biggest snubs was Boston’s Avery Bradley.
The Celtics guard, who made the first team last season, received 12 first-place votes, which was tops among the players who did not make the first or second team. Shortly after the voting results were released, several players hopped on Twitter to debate Bradley not making any of the All-Defensive teams.
One reason Bradley might not have made the cut was because injuries limited him to 55 games during the regular season, but that doesn’t seem to matter to the players. Clearly, Bradley has respect around the NBA for his lockdown defense.