We’re not exactly sure what was in NBA referee Bill Kennedy’s pre-game meal, but whatever it was, it had him hyped up during Wednesday’s Grizzlies-Bulls matchup.

Kennedy ended up stealing the show during the game, and some of his mannerisms were more exciting than what the players were able to do on the court.

Check out how animated Kennedy was on this foul call.

That was some Joey Crawford-esque officiating right there.