The NBA didn’t get in the way of the Dallas Mavericks honoring former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

It did stop him from playing in the game, though.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver wouldn’t sign off on a contract for Romo so he could actually take the court, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer:

When he approached NBA commissioner Adam Silver with the idea, Cuban said, “I told him what I was going to do and said, ‘Fine me if you don’t like it.'” Silver told Cuban the contract would not be honored, which killed the idea but did not stop the Mavericks from honoring the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Fun as it might’ve been to see Romo take the court during a game, this was the right call by the NBA for several reasons.

For one, Romo hasn’t trained to be an NBA player. His going on the court and getting hurt is a major risk for the league. Maybe more importantly, Romo getting some in-game action would be a terrible precedent to set and his playing could’ve opened a floodgates of sorts when it comes to non-NBA players getting in games.

Seeing Romo have all sorts of fun before the game was an awesome moment. Anything more would’ve hurt all involved.