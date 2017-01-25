It sure looks like the Knicks are shopping Carmelo Anthony, although they’ve been doing so quietly, so it won’t become too big of a distraction for the team.

Anthony could use a change of scenery, even though many thought he would retire with the Knicks, given that he grew up in NYC. But you can’t fault him for wanting to play for a contender, given that he’s played on some bad teams over the years.

Melo seems to be angling to play alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, which certainly makes sense, given that he’s already done that with Team USA in the past. It’s unclear, though, if the Cavs front office seems him as a good fit.

The Knicks apparently threw a trade offer Cleveland’s way, but it wasn’t enticing enough for the Cavs to accept it. Marc Stein and Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported on Wednesday that New York offered Anthony for Kevin Love, straight up, but Cleveland wasn’t having it.

The idea of the two teams swapping All-Star forwards is an interesting one. Love, however, is five years younger than Anthony, and the Cavs would be setting themselves up for a rough future as far as their frontcourt is concerned if they made the move.

And for Anthony, it’s hard to see him waiving his no-trade clause to go to a team that isn’t a contender, which limits his number of potential landing spots.