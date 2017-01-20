The Chicago Bulls, with some veterans on the roster to play alongside star Jimmy Butler, are in “win-now” mode. On the other side, the Miami Heat, well, it’s pretty clear that they are sellers.

Chicago is always looking to strengthen its frontcourt, and with Chris Bosh having been sidelined with blood clot issues over the past two seasons, it’s clear that he’s on his way out of Miami, given his contract. When this season is over, Bosh will have made $46 million in the past two years.

The soon-to-be-33-year-old still has two years remaining on his current contract, but with the Heat clearing cap room, it’s probably not going to be with them. Marc Stein of ESPN reports that the Bulls could be interested, assuming the Heat release him, which seems to be a foregone conclusion.

If Bosh, who turns 33 in March, makes it back onto the floor next season, word is that the Chicago Bulls are already plotting a run and will be at the front of the line to try to sign him.

It’s still possible that a team could trade for Bosh, but highly unlikely. He hasn’t been ruled out for the entire season yet, and Miami probably isn’t going to want to send him to a playoff contender. That means they’ll probably retain him through at least March 1. We’ll see how this plays out in the future.