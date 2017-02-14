The Ricky Rubio-Timberwolves marriage has gone long past its expiration date, and the team looks like they are finally prepared to move him—soon.

Rubio, a former Euroleague star, has been nothing but a bust so far, since the Wolves selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2009 draft. He has averaged only 10 points and eight assists throughout his career, which, given the opportunities he’s been given, is quite poor. Furthermore, he’s really struggled shooting the ball, failing to eclipse a 40-percent field-goal percentage every season he’s been in the league.

Still, he could be a decent backup on a team that’s lacking depth at point guard.

The Wizards have long waited for Trey Burke to become the player he was in college, and to run the offense when John Wall needs a break. But it hasn’t happened. Rubio is now a veteran and could be that guy.

And while it seemed crazy entering the season, the Bulls need another point guard, because Rajon Rondo could be on the outs very soon. When you blast your teammates and struggle to produce on the floor, it doesn’t end well for you. It’s just a question of if anyone wants Rondo on their roster.

The Knicks are learning how bad of a shooter Brandon Jennings is. He’s been playing a lot of minutes, but doing a lot of nothing, scoring just 12 points in 74 minutes over the past three games. He turned in a 2-of-10 shooting performance against the Nuggets, a team certainly not known for their defense. Rubio’s high basketball IQ is something that Phil Jackson would likely value.

It’s unclear where Rubio will go, but it looks like this will finally be the season the team trades him.