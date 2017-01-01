Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh may not be the cheap shot artist he used to be, but he still finds a way to sneak them in from time to time.

A divisional matchup against the Patriots in Week 17 seemed like an opportune time, and Suh took advantage of it. On one particular play in the second quarter, Suh jumped offside and then proceeded to pummel Patriots center David Andrews, which he really didn’t need to do.

Surprisingly, he wasn’t hit with a personal foul, and was only flagged for being offside.