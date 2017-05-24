Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh isn’t happy about his playoff resume.

Suh is one of the most dominant trench players in the league, yet he hasn’t been able to make the playoffs and help a team make a run. Rather, he’s now 30 years old and hasn’t been past the Divisional Round.

So yes, Suh doesn’t sound like too much of a happy camper when the subject comes up, according to Adam H Beasley of the Miami Herald:

“I’m definitely sick and tired of making it to the playoffs and not going further,” Suh said. “I think everybody feels that way. … It feels like guys weren’t satisfied with where we were at. It’s exciting, from my vantage point, to see hunger still. That was not OK the way we finished, especially the last two games of our season.”

Suh has made plenty of cash over the course of his career, but he’s never had the defense around him necessary to make serious playoff runs. Even during his time in Detroit, a Matthew Stafford-led offense didn’t have enough in the way of quality defenders to make runs.

Maybe this is the year the playoff resume changes for Suh. The defense around him continues to get younger and last year the team won 10 games while having an easy time with the AFC East outside of New England.

If not, Suh will continue to flirt with the idea of being a superb player who never made serious headway in the playoffs.