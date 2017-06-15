On the surface, this seems like Ndamukong Suh being Ndamukong Suh, talking trash three months before the 2017 season begins.

The Dolphins defensive lineman told the NFL Network that his team isn’t afraid of the Patriots, but his words were couched in enough context to show that Suh thought about what he said a little more than, say, Rex Ryan did when he talked about the Patriots.

“We have many games prior to (the Patriots) that are going to be big focuses,” Suh said. “But we understand that New England is at the top of the East right now. We understand that we need to have certain particular game plans for them, as they do for us. Taking that into account, I think one of the great things about Miami and this team, we’ve never been scared of the New England Patriots. We never will be. So, with that being said, when we play them late in the season, we’ll be prepared.”

The Dolphins have a reason to walk around with their chests out a little bit after making the playoffs for the first time in eight years last season, and since they don’t face the Patriots until Week 12, they can’t waste time worrying about them now.