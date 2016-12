Nebraska made sure to honor the late Sam Foltz during the first touchdown the team scored in the Music City Bowl on Friday.

Trailing 14-0, Nebraska was in need of a big play, and got one from wide receiver Brandon Reilly. Reilly made a great play on the ball to haul in a 38-yard touchdown pass in the end zone, and then pointed to the sky to pay tribute to the team’s former punter, as that was his signature move.

kevinmcguire: Brandon Reilly with the deep touchdown catch gives Husker… ESPN Music City Bo… https://t.co/5xvrLRgtet pic.twitter.com/1bZxtu8o52 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) December 30, 2016

Foltz’s memory lives on.