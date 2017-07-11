Posted byon
When Nelson Cruz came to the plate in the sixth inning of the All-Star game on Tuesday night, he did so with a cell phone tucked away in his pocket, with good reason. Cruz had a very specific goal in mind, and he would not be denied.
Cruz wanted to snap a photo with veteran umpire Joe West, so he decided to temporarily pause the game in order to do exactly that. The Mariners slugger gave the phone to catcher Yadier Molina, who was a bit surprised at first, but then took the photo.
“The oldest guys in the game,” Cruz could be heard saying afterward.
Cruz showed off the photo afterward in an interview with Ken Rosenthal.
What an awesome moment.