When Nelson Cruz came to the plate in the sixth inning of the All-Star game on Tuesday night, he did so with a cell phone tucked away in his pocket, with good reason. Cruz had a very specific goal in mind, and he would not be denied.

Cruz wanted to snap a photo with veteran umpire Joe West, so he decided to temporarily pause the game in order to do exactly that. The Mariners slugger gave the phone to catcher Yadier Molina, who was a bit surprised at first, but then took the photo.

Nelson Cruz wanted a photo with umpire Joe West, who recently umpired in his 5,000th game pic.twitter.com/hMb1PnmvSX — Lance McAlister (@LanceMcAlister) July 12, 2017

“The oldest guys in the game,” Cruz could be heard saying afterward.

Cruz showed off the photo afterward in an interview with Ken Rosenthal.

Ken Rosenthal just tried to interview Nelson Cruz phone take me lord I seent it all #MLBAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/aAXMktRCxd — oops! spaghetti (@oops_spaghetti) July 12, 2017

What an awesome moment.