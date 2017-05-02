It’s not often that you see Rockets big man Nene visibly angry on the court, as the veteran is good at checking his emotions and just focusing on the game at hand.

But playoff basketball often elevates tensions, and things got heated at the end of the third quarter between the Rockets and Spurs on Monday night.

It happened when Dewayne Dedmon and James Harden got in each other’s face and began arguing. Dedmon eventually pushed his forehead against Harden’s, and that’s when Nene stepped in. He reached over, grabbed Dedmon’s throat and gave a little shove.

Rockets' Nene ejected for throat shove of Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon pic.twitter.com/On4kBo2bpW — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 2, 2017

Nene was hit with a double technical, and could miss Game 2 as a result.