Rockets big man Nene is 34 years old, and is more of an old-school player, but he busted out a new-school move during Sunday’s game against the Thunder.

Nene came up with a steal near midcourt and then showed off his athleticism. He raced down the floor, and was eventually met by Enes Kanter. That’s when many big men would slow things down and wait for their teammates.

Not Nene, though.

He busted out a sick eurostep move to leave Kanter in the dust, and finished the play off with a layup.

Nene turned back the clock and looked like a spring chicken on that one.

