Nerlens Noel isn’t doing a good job of dispelling the criticism about his work ethic, that’s for sure.

Noel didn’t play in Saturday’s game against the Clippers — which his team won — but he was involved in an odd sequence of events at halftime. Rather than spending the time with his teammates and coaches, Noel just rolled upstairs to the media room so he could get a hot dog to eat.

No, seriously.

Nerlens Noel visited the media dining room at halftime to get a hot dog. pic.twitter.com/mKYrB63e1J — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 2, 2017

Most other teams would not take kindly to that type of behavior. It’s just not a good look.

[Larry Brown Sports]