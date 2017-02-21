The Brooklyn Nets originally wanted two first-round picks for Brook Lopez, but it appears the DeMarcus Cousins trade has changed the Nets’ thinking on the matter.

As ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne so perfectly put it: “It’s depressed the market for everyone.”

Regarded as the best center available on the trade market, Cousins was dealt to the New Orleans Hornets for only one future first-round pick, along with a young player. The Nets can no longer demand two first-round picks when the Sacramento Kings got less for Boogie.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, Brooklyn has lowered its asking price for Lopez to a first-rounder and a second-rounder. That’s still good for the Nets, who desperately need draft assets.

Lopez is easily worth what the Nets are asking for in return. The former All-Star is averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, and is shooting 34.4 percent from 3-point range.