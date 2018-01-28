Kenny Atkinson clearly was not happy with the way referee Tony Brothers called Saturday’s Nets-Timberwolves game, and the second-year head coach let him know about it.

The incident in question happened midway through the fourth quarter, after Karl-Anthony Towns hauled in an offensive rebound. KAT was fouled by DeMarre Carroll, but Atkinson appeared to believe that Towns got away with some contact while fighting for position on the glass, so he began yelling at Brothers. It didn’t take long until Atkinson got hit with a technical, but all that seemed to do was fire him up more, and he went ballistic. The Nets head coach charged the court in an effort to confront Brothers, and had to be restrained by Spencer Dinwiddie.

Here's Kenny Atkinson's meltdown after getting a tech, need a couple coaches and players to restrain him (r @ChrisGustafson4) pic.twitter.com/vzAARZCxx9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 28, 2018

Atkinson, obviously, was assessed a second technical foul for his actions, which resulted in him being ejected from the game.