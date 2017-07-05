The Brooklyn Nets aren’t playing around when it comes to one of the NBA’s most significant rebuilds.

With free agents willingly coming to town unlikely, the Nets have tried to make a major move for themselves by inking Washington Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter Jr. to an offer sheet.

Shams Charania of The Vertical had the report:

RFA Otto Porter has reached agreement on a four-year, $106M max deal with Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2017

Unfortunately for the Nets, it might not work out because the Wizards don’t seem willing to let Porter simply walk away, as noted by Yahoo Sports’ Chris Mannix:

Wizards had hoped to work out something more cap friendly with Otto Porter, but they intend to match Nets offer, sources tell @TheVertical. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 5, 2017

For a team like the Nets, Porter is easily worth the $100 million deal. He’s only 24 years old and is a typical stretch-4 at 6’8″ who can space the floor for those around him. Last year, Porter dropped 13.4 points and 6.4 boards while shooting a strong 51.6 percent from the floor. It’s an upward trajectory from a promising player most teams would love to keep around at almost any cost.

Getting Porter is especial important for the Nets, though, as they seek to round out a developing young core featuring D’Angelo Russell and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. With little else to spend cap on, paying Porter the giant deal wouldn’t hurt as much as it sounds.

Alas, the Wizards don’t sound ready to let this happen. But the attempt makes the Nets an important team to watch.