The Brooklyn Nets have nothing to lose.

One of the NBA’s worst rebuilds doesn’t show any signs of speeding up unless the Nets make some crazy moves.

Stealing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Detroit Pistons is pretty crazy.

Here’s Brian Lewis of the New York Post with some information about the Nets flirting with the idea of a move:

Caldwell-Pope, 24, will be a restricted free agent, after he demanded more than $20 million annually and no deal was reached. The Vertical reported Detroit doesn’t want to give him a max contract, but it may not have a choice. The Post has confirmed the Nets’ interest and ESPN intimated they would go that high to get him.

If Detroit doesn’t want to pay KCP what he wants, Brooklyn certainly will.

KCP is only 24 years old and averages 14.2/2.7/3.3 this year while acting as a key spark for the Pistons at times. The Nets would kill to have a reliable scorer to lean on each time down the court, not to mention center a rebuild around.

The Nets are a 14-win team this year and last in the Eastern Conference. Last year was a 21-61 effort. Bad teams with botched rebuilds and little in the way of draft assets have to overpay for players in the hopes of turning things around.

KCP is one such player. Snatching restricted free agents from other teams is a huge win for the Nets, even if it isn’t the usual rebuilding path.

About Chris Roling

Chris is an Ohio University E.W. Scripps School of Journalism graduate and associate editor here at TSD. He also covers breaking news and the NFL at Bleacher Report and resides in Athens (OH) with his wife and two dogs.

