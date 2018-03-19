Nevada pulled off one of the most improbable comebacks in NCAA Tournament history on Sunday, fighting back from a 22-point deficit in the second half to defeat Cincinnati.

At one point, the Bearcats were a 99.9% favorite to win the game, but that didn’t deter the Wolfpack, who never stopped fighting.

Nevada head coach Eric Musselman, who is becoming a viral sensation, went crazy after the game. He was super-pumped during a postgame interview, yelling through some of it, and the celebration spilled into the locker room.

"Nothing feels better than this!" Head coach Eric Musselman after @NevadaHoops' epic comeback victory!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/XUftDf4stR — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2018

The locker room festivities included Musselman going shirtless, and more.

Coach Musselman rolled into the locker room with his shirt off because March. pic.twitter.com/o1cEA8wQm2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2018

That’s what March Madness is all about.