Nevada pulled off one of the most improbable comebacks in NCAA Tournament history on Sunday, fighting back from a 22-point deficit in the second half to defeat Cincinnati.
At one point, the Bearcats were a 99.9% favorite to win the game, but that didn’t deter the Wolfpack, who never stopped fighting.
Nevada head coach Eric Musselman, who is becoming a viral sensation, went crazy after the game. He was super-pumped during a postgame interview, yelling through some of it, and the celebration spilled into the locker room.
The locker room festivities included Musselman going shirtless, and more.
That’s what March Madness is all about.