The New England Patriots’ quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions has already begun.

Bill Belichick and Co. spent a few days — max — enjoying the thrilling comeback win, but then it was back to work, as the team had to begin scouting talent to shore up their roster holes and prepare for 2017. New England absolutely crushed free agency, and was the clear winner that stood out among the pack. The most well-run organization in football will look to do the same in the draft this year, and probably will.

Just like any Super Bowl champion, though, the Patriots had some guys depart in the offseason, and were left with some roster holes to fill. Some of those needs were addressed in free agency, with Brandin Cooks giving the team its first vertical receiving threat since Randy Moss. But with the draft so deep at tight end, running back and cornerback, the Patriots could look to address those positions as well.

While we’re not sure exactly what they’ll do at the draft at this time, NESN did a great job of addressing the Pats’ biggest needs, to predict what they might do.