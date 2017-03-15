New Orleans Privateers forward Travin Thibodeaux resorted to the worst possible method in hopes of getting teammate Christavious Gill to notice him more during Tuesday night’s NCAA Tournament First Four game against Mount St. Mary’s.

Thibodeaux tried to talk to Gill during a timeout, and wanted to inform the guard that he had been getting open so he should be getting more looks, but wasn’t getting through to him. So then he tried yelling at him, which didn’t work either.

Then he put his hands around Gill’s next and tried to choke him, which wasn’t a good idea.

Now I KNOW y'all saw dude from New Orleans choke his point guard?? pic.twitter.com/HeJK3RsEU6 — Markicks (@Marco_Poloo23) March 15, 2017

New Orleans went on to lose in heartbreak fashion, 67-66.

