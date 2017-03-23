Quantcast
The Sports Daily
New photo of Jeff Fisher has him looking sad and scruffy since being fired
Posted by on March 23, 2017

It’s been roughly three months since Jeff Fisher was fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

Fisher, who was the losingest coach in NFL history, was not happy with a 7-9 record, which he informed us on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” Instead, his team went 4-12, which is a lot worse than 7-9.

It’s unclear if Fisher will ever coach in the NFL again, as his tenure in Los Angeles was a disaster on all fronts. What we do know is he really likes facial hair.

Fisher’s signature look in the NFL was to rock a mustache. It’s always been his thing. Now, it seems, he has a whole lot more. We first got a preview in this photo that was posted on Instagram back in February.

Saw coach Jeff Fisher on my layover in Las Vegas. Nice and classy guy. Thanks for the picture, coach, and hope to see you back on the sidelines soon! #jefffisher

A post shared by Tony Tran (@tonyvinhtran) on

Fast-forward to now, where the beard is even more thick, and Fisher looks even more miserable.

A smile, a shave or an NFL job: which of those things will come first?