It’s been roughly three months since Jeff Fisher was fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

Fisher, who was the losingest coach in NFL history, was not happy with a 7-9 record, which he informed us on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” Instead, his team went 4-12, which is a lot worse than 7-9.

It’s unclear if Fisher will ever coach in the NFL again, as his tenure in Los Angeles was a disaster on all fronts. What we do know is he really likes facial hair.

Fisher’s signature look in the NFL was to rock a mustache. It’s always been his thing. Now, it seems, he has a whole lot more. We first got a preview in this photo that was posted on Instagram back in February.

Saw coach Jeff Fisher on my layover in Las Vegas. Nice and classy guy. Thanks for the picture, coach, and hope to see you back on the sidelines soon! #jefffisher A post shared by Tony Tran (@tonyvinhtran) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:07pm PST

Fast-forward to now, where the beard is even more thick, and Fisher looks even more miserable.

It was great to finally meet former Rams and Titian Coach and KUIU customer Jeff Fisher. Jeff wore our Camo every year during armed forces week. He told me every year he would receive a letter from the NFL that KUIU was not the official camo for Armed Forces week and wore it anyways. Jeff is the man! #kuiunation #kuiu #jefffisher A post shared by Jason Hairston (@jasonmhairston) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:09am PST

A smile, a shave or an NFL job: which of those things will come first?