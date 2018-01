It’s no secret that Chipper Jones was a Mets killer during the course of his career.

Jones was often heckled by Mets fans, which he earned, and often embraced, even. Mets fans were known to chant “Larry!” during games, as it’s Chippers’ actual first name.

So how’d the New York Daily News announce his Hall of Fame induction? Here’s how.

Lmao!!! Pure gold right here. Love the Big Apple! pic.twitter.com/bNGySqTzEQ — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 25, 2018

Clever.