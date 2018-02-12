News stations do a great job of using factual information to keep the public educated about what’s going on around them, but once in awhile they make honest mistakes.

That’s what a local news station recently did regarding one of its graphics about the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which likely resulted in viewers being hungrier for food — rather than sporting events.

Instead of displaying “Pyeongchang 2018,” the new station displayed a graphic showing the Olympic rings with “P.F. Chang 2018” featured above it while the anchor spoke about the topic.

It didn’t take long for the Asian-themed restaurant chain to get wind of the graphic, which resulted in this tweet being posted, in which P.F. Chang’s had some fun responding to the erroneous information that the news station displayed.

Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games. 🙂 https://t.co/3HW694pE4J — P.F. Chang's (@PFChangs) February 11, 2018

The funny gaffe worked out well for P.F. Chang’s, as the restaurant chain was the beneficiary of some free marketing during the broadcast.