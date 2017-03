Barcelona are so dangerous when presented with a set-piece opportunity, as both Lionel Messi and Neymar can really strike it from anywhere.

Sporting Gijon learned that lesson on Wednesday, when Neymar added to his team’s 4-1 lead in the 65th minute of the game.

He was set up near the top-right corner of the box, and curled the ball around the wall perfectly for a beautiful goal off a set piece.

Neymar a different class pic.twitter.com/3W0atrKPss — DARREN (@jonahdarren) March 1, 2017

