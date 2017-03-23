Anything that helps slightly take the human error out of football is a great idea.

Such is the line of thinking for one of the NFL’s proposed changes this offseason. According to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, the NFL will consider allowing coaches to throw a red flag of their own if they don’t like the yellow laundry tossed by an official.

The report:

“That is a significant change to our current replay rule and it is something that will be on the floor and will be debated and voted on next week,” NFL Competition Committee Chair Rich McKay said.

The Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills are the teams bringing up the idea and that quote above doesn’t sound like it has a great chance of passing.

But it should.

Referees aren’t perfect. Hearing from the league about an official’s miscue a few days after the game doesn’t do anything for anyone. If a coach disagrees with a call or considers something a mistake, why not have another avenue for checking the judgement and helping games reach the proper outcomes?

Maybe this doesn’t pass. But it’s clear the idea of doing whatever it takes to help along officials is something that won’t go away.

