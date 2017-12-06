NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, much to the disdain of Jerry Jones, just got paid in a big way.

Goodell was awarded a five-year deal that could be worth up to $200 million, which is quite the raise from what he had been making.

Goodell’s new deal reportedly worth as much as DOUBLE his compensation from first 10 years as commissioner when he made $212.5M from 2006-2015. https://t.co/jbF8UqrsbH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 6, 2017

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk originally broke the story, and provided the details behind the extension.

“The memorandum to all owners explains that a ‘binding contract extension has been signed by the Commissioner and by Arthur Blank, on behalf of the League entities.’ The memo also cites the existence of a ‘nearly unanimous consensus’ among the owners in favor of finalizing the extension now.”

It will be interesting when the full details come out, regarding whether Goodell did receive his private jet and health insurance for life. For now, though, it’s another issue the owners won’t have to worry about, as Goodell’s contract was set to expire in 2018.

Jones probably isn’t all that thrilled about it, though.