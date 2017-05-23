Other than overtime and celebration changes, it looks like the hiring process for coaches might be the biggest news out of the current meeting of NFL owners this week.

Teams aren’t allowed to hire coaches serving in the playoffs, though those coaches can interview.

But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league might permit teams to hire a playoff coach, though they won’t be allowed to announce it:

If the change is approved, it will alter the timing of when teams can officially hire coaches still in the playoffs and allow those organizations to begin assembling coaching staffs so they will not be playing catch-up later.

First of all, not announcing it simply means the news will probably get leaked to the press.

Either way, this a nice change for teams in need because usually the ones doing the hiring have to rebuild rosters as well. Sitting around and waiting a month before identifiying an official strategy and getting to work isn’t ideal. For playoff teams, having a coach make the interview rounds isn’t too ideal either, but when it comes to competitive balance, it’s how it needs to be.

While most will focus on overtime and celebrations, this might be the most significant change of the offseason.