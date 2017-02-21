California quarterback Davis Webb hasn’t been talked about a lot in draft circles. Deshaun Watson, Mitch Trubisky and DeShone Kizer are the Big Three at this point in the process with the NFL Scouting Combine set to begin in a week.

But one NFL personnel executive told NFL.com that Webb could turn out to be the best quarterback in the draft.

“If I were a team like Cleveland, I would take impact players at (pick Nos.) 1 and 12 and then trade back into the bottom of the first round for Davis Webb,” that executive said.

Webb was Jared Goff’s successor as the Cal starting quarterback, throwing for 4,295 yards with 37 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 2016. It’s highly unlikely that Webb will be the No. 1 overall pick like Goff, however. He could have more of a Dak Prescott effect. He was the MVP of the Senior Bowl, like Prescott was last year.

Not everyone thinks of Davis as highly as this unnamed executive, however. The 6’5″, 229-pounder lost his starting job at Texas Tech before transferring to Cal. On his NFL.com draft profile, one AFC scout says Webb could be another Nick Foles and his NFL player comparison is Brock Osweiler.

That’s nothing to get excited about, but teams are desperate for quarterbacks and there’s plenty of time for Webb to boost his draft stock.