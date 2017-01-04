There’s plenty of big names included in the list of 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists, and it’s going to make voters’ lives difficult.

Unlike the next few classes, it does feature a good mix of talent from different positions, rather than being loaded at wide receiver. These 15 finalists will be whittled down to five gold jacket winners, and it’s now time for us to begin speculating who might get the prestigious honor.

Of these 15, three are first-time finalists: safety Brian Dawkins, running back LaDainian Tomlinson, and defensive end Jason Taylor.

BREAKING NEWS: Class of 2017 Modern-Era Finalists announced! #PFHOF17 pic.twitter.com/FQJnt7KVHM — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) January 4, 2017

Tomlinson seems to be a surefire pick, even as a first-timer. His numbers on the field and personality off of it will surely get him a lot of love, and understandably so. This could also be the year for Kurt Warner and Terrell Owens, even with Warner’s career being a bit shorter than some of the other finalists.