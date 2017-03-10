Mike Mayock, one of TV’s best draft analysts, has been linked to the Washington Redskins’ vacant GM job, sources indicated to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock has emerged as a candidate to become Washington’s general manager, sources tell @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

The Redskins fired former GM Scot McCloughan earlier this week after just two seasons into a four-year contract.

Mayock, a former player with the New York Giants, doesn’t have any executive experience, but he has been around the game for a long time in the media. Prior to joining NFL Network in 2005, Mayock served as a broadcaster and sideline reporter at most of the major networks for both college and pro football.

Mayock released a statement Friday in response to the report:

So, while Mayock states there has been no contact between himself and the team, he also doesn’t rule out becoming the next GM of the Redskins either. It’s tough to say if Mayock is qualified for the position, though. Obviously he can help Washington in the draft, but what about free agency and trades and such? We’ll have to wait and see if something develops.

[photo credit: Doug McSchooler/Associated Press]