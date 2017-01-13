A few NFL personnel directors believe Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is a lock to be taken in the top 10 picks of the 2017 NFL draft.

“He’s better than Vince Young. He’s a better kid, a better thrower,” one director told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “His stock is rising. Everything he does between now and draft, will build. He will look great, test great, interview great. Absolutely he’ll be a top-10 pick.”

Watson produced 420 passing yards, 43 rushing yards and four total touchdowns during Clemson’s win over Alabama in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday. He threw the game-winning touchdown with one second left.

A year earlier, Watson gained 478 total yards and threw four touchdowns as Clemson nearly upset Alabama in the title game.

The consensus top pick coming into the season, Watson has helped rehab his draft stock after it slipped at times during the 2016 season.

“People will not want to miss him,” another personnel director told Schefter. “I think he’s definitely going in the top 10.”

Watson figures to be one of the more polarizing players in the 2017 NFL draft. He will be picked apart over the next few months, but in a league in need of quality at the quarterback position, Watson is a good bet to be a high pick.

Teams needing a quarterback near the top of the first round include the Cleveland Browns (No. 1 pick, No. 12), San Francisco 49ers (No. 2), Chicago Bears (No. 3), New York Jets (No. 6) and Buffalo Bills (No. 10).