The 2016 NFL playoff picture could be set in stone by the end of Week 16, when all eight divisions are capable of being clinched and 13 different teams have various clinching scenarios.

Here’s a closer look at the playoff picture entering Week 16.

AFC

1. New England Patriots (12-2)*

2. Oakland Raiders (11-3)*

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-5)

4. Houston Texans (8-6)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

6. Miami Dolphins (9-5)

Other contenders: Baltimore Ravens (8-6), Tennessee Titans (8-6), Denver Broncos (8-6), Indianapolis Colts (7-7), Buffalo Bills (7-7)

*Clinched playoff berth

Biggest games in Week 16:

Dolphins at Bills

Going to Buffalo in late December and beating the Bills won’t be easy, but the Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth three different ways this week. The easiest route requires a win over the Bills and a Broncos’ loss or tie.

Colts at Raiders

The Colts’ season would effectively end with a loss in Oakland to the Raiders, who are trying to hold off the Chiefs in the AFC West. Jack Del Rio’s team can clinch the division and a first-round bye with a win over the Colts and a Chiefs’ loss or tie.

Ravens at Steelers

The stakes are very clear for this rivalry game. A Ravens win would hand back control of the AFC North to Baltimore, while the Steelers can clinch the division title in Week 16 with a victory.

Broncos at Chiefs

The defending Super Bowl champions have to win out to have any realistic chance of making the postseason. The Chiefs can clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie, or a Ravens loss or tie.

NFC

1. Dallas Cowboys (12-2)*

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-4-1)*

3. Atlanta Falcons (9-5)

4. Detroit Lions (8-6)

5. New York Giants (10-5)

6. Green Bay Packers (8-6)

*Clinched playoff berth

Other contenders: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6), Washington Redskins (7-6-1), Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

Biggest games in Week 16:

Vikings at Packers

The Vikings need to win their final two games, as well as get a lot of help from others to make the postseason. While the Packers—one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now—have rode their four-game win streak and now hold a playoff berth with two weeks to play. The Packers can actually clinch a postseason spot in Week 16 if a number of results go their way, starting with a win over the Vikings.

Falcons at Panthers

The Panthers look very comfortable embracing the spoiler role, but the Falcons can’t afford to become another one of Carolina’s victims in Week 16. The Buccaneers would jump Atlanta in the standings with a win over the Saints and a Falcons loss to the Panthers. However, Atlanta can also clinch the NFC South with a win and a Bucs loss or tie.

Lions at Cowboys

If the Packers lose to the Vikings on Saturday, the Lions would go into Monday night’s game knowing a win would clinch the NFC North title. The Cowboys already clinched the NFC East and home-field advantage in the postseason, thanks to a Giants loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.