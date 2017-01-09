The best week of the NFL season is now here, as football fans gear up for the divisional round of the playoffs.

It was unfortunate that the wild-card round featured blowouts, with each home team winning by double-digits. Giants-Packers was supposed to be the game of the week, but ended up having the most lopsided score when it was all said and done.

But this weekend’s games are going to be exciting, so let’s take a look at the opening lines, with some predictions and analysis to boot.

Seahawks at Falcons, Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET

Current Line: Falcons -4

Over/under: 51

TSD best bet: FALCONS -4

Texans at Patriots, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Current Line: Patriots -15.5

Over/under: 44.5

TSD best bet: PATRIOTS -15.5

Steelers at Chiefs, Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET

Current Line: Chiefs -1.5

Over/under: 46

TSD best bet: STEELERS +1.5

Packers at Cowboys, Sunday, 4:45 p.m. ET

Current Line: Cowboys -4.5

Over/under: 51.5

TSD best bet: PACKERS +4.5

Seahawks-Falcons is a rematch of when the two teams met earlier in the season, in a game Atlanta should have won, had Richard Sherman been flagged for obvious pass interference in the final minute of the game. The Seahawks’ biggest weakness is their offensive line, while the Falcons have been doing a good job of generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks in recent weeks. Atlanta has enough balance on offense to outscore Seattle and should cover the spread.

Texans-Patriots features another rematch from earlier in the season, a game that the Patriots won with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, 27-0. The Texans are the No. 1 defense in the league, but let’s be honest, no one has stopped MVP-favorite Tom Brady this year. The Texans struggled offensively against the Raiders at times, and used their defense to set the tone and give them scoring opportunities. New England is rested, healthy and has been watching film of the most overpaid quarterback in the NFL, and Brock Osweiler’s going to have a very difficult time in his first career playoff start in a road environment.

Steelers-Chiefs depends a lot on how healthy Ben Roethlisberger’s ankle is. He seems to be okay, but it’ll be something to monitor in practice this week, regarding the extent of the sprain. The Chiefs can generate a lot of pressure off the edge and Big Ben will need to be able to move around in the pocket and extend the play so his receivers can get open. Both of these teams feature a lot of speed on both sides of the ball, and this looks to be the most entertaining matchup of the weekend. We look for the Steelers to find a way to win late, probably on the final drive of the game, in a matchup that’s close throughout.

Packers-Cowboys puts the two-time MVP Award winner (Aaron Rodgers) against the rookie sensation (Dak Prescott). How will the Cowboys deal with the layoff? The Packers are the hotter team and will ride momentum heading into the game, having won seven straight. Green Bay has the advantage in that regard, but the team may have lost Jordy Nelson for the next few weeks at the very least after he suffered a brutal rib injury in Sunday’s win. Still, the receiving corps stepped up in Nelson’s absence, and Geronimo Allison continued his strong play. We’ll take the hotter, more experienced team, over the one that had a lot of success early in the season, but seemed to struggle a bit late as teams had more film to watch on them. How can anyone bet against Rodgers right now?