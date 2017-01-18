Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will likely be released by the team in the coming weeks, and it’s clear he didn’t really get a fair shake from the team.

Reading the tea leaves, it sure looked like Taylor was Rex Ryan’s guy, and was one of the main reasons he was fired. Taylor’s Week 17 benching by the team speaks to that. The fact remains that Taylor had literally no NFL experience before winning the starting QB job two seasons ago, and did the best he could with a lack of weapons around him, as many of the team’s “playmakers” on offense have had long spells of being injured. The Bills were never really fully healthy all season, and that wasn’t Taylor’s fault.

What also wasn’t fair is that the Bills held Taylor’s contract against him, even though they offered it, and overpaid him. Giving a guy who had only one year of experience under his belt a six-year, $90 million deal probably wasn’t a good idea in retrospect, especially since Taylor was never really GM Doug Whaley’s guy. Whaley favored his pick, E.J. Manuel, which we all know was one of the worst first-round picks the team has ever made.

Again, not Taylor’s fault.

And now it appears that Taylor will be getting out of the frying pan, but put into the fryer, as the Cleveland Browns are reportedly very interested in his services, ESPN’s Pat McManamon reported on Tuesday:

The Browns will release Robert Griffin III and try to sign Tyrod Taylor. Griffin played better in his final two games, but didn’t do enough to warrant another year under Hue Jackson. Jackson will instead turn to Taylor, who protected the ball, stayed healthy and played better than he’s given credit for in Buffalo.

Taylor deserves another shot at a starting job, but it’d be nice to see a team that is a bit more equipped to win “right now” over the Browns. But as of this point in time, they’re the lead suitor for his services. It’s hard to see many other teams picking up his contract, which, again, was the Bills’ fault, not his.