The Jets hired Jeremy Bates as their quarterbacks coach on Wednesday, and that’s caused rumors to swirl about the possibility of him bringing in a familiar face.

Bates coached Bears quarterback Jay Cutler back when he was with the Broncos, and helped him have one of the best seasons of his career.

The Jets are in desperate need of a quarterback, although it’s unclear if having a veteran signal-caller or drafting a young quarterback to develop would be the better option, given all the roster holes the team currently has. Regardless, rumors are now surfacing, and suggest that Cutler could be reunited with Bates in New York.

Jets name Jeremy Bates QB coach. I've been reporting Cutler is possibility there at right $. Bates coached Cutler to PB season in DEN. Hmmm — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 8, 2017

Sure, there’s some continuity there, but should the Jets really bring in a veteran quarterback to start under center? We’ve all seen last season that this team has plenty of glaring weaknesses and is in rebuilding mode. This seems like the team to draft and develop talent, which would mean starting a young quarterback to get his reps and experience. And given as bad as the Jets secondary was last season, having a gunslinger quarterback like Cutler doesn’t seem like a good fit.