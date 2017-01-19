The NFL clearly didn’t ask for the advice of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce before picking the referee for Super Bowl LI.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, referee Carl Cheffers—who was harshly criticized by Kelce after Kansas City’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round—has been selected to officiate Super Bowl LI in Houston.

It will be Cheffers first ever Super Bowl assignment. He’s been an official referee since the start of the 2008 season.

Kelce lit into Cheffers in a post-game interview last Sunday, shortly after the veteran official called a holding penalty on tackle Eric Fisher that negated the Chiefs’ game-tying two-point conversion.

“Referee No. 51 shouldn’t even be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again,” Kelce said, per Seifert. “He shouldn’t even be able to work at (expletive) Foot Locker.”

According to Football Zebras, Cheffers has worked 10 postseason assignments, but never a Super Bowl. His crew includes three officials that have previously worked a Super Bowl.

The highest graded officials, as determined by the NFL, are selected to work the postseason and the Super Bowl.