New Atlanta Falcons first-rounder Takkarist McKinley won’t have to cut a check to the NFL for his draft-day mistake.

An emotional McKinley took the stage after being selected by the Falcons at No. 26 holding a picture of his late grandmother and slipped up and cursed during an emotional interview with Deion Sanders.

Fox Sports Radio caught the whole thing:

Takk McKinley carried around a portrait of his grandmother tonight. You have to love this guy. pic.twitter.com/YwuUVdJlRb — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) April 28, 2017

Takk realizes the mistake as soon as he makes it and even comments about a league fine.

It isn’t happening.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the league won’t take any action for the mishap on second-biggest event of the year:

New #Falcons LB Takk McKinley famously said on stage “fine me later” after cursing post-pick. No worries. Source said he won’t be fined 💯💯💯 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2017

Smart move by the NFL—going after a guy emotionally caught up in one of the biggest moments of his life is a bad look. Had the context been different, maybe the league would’ve taken action.

But a guy fulfilling his lifelong dream and making good on promises made to his family isn’t something the league should get overly angry about, especially because Takk walked it back after realizing what happened.

Takk’s outburst is what the draft is about and it’s refreshing to see it play out live. The NFL undercutting the raw emotion and importance of it with a fine would be petty.

The league has other things to worry about besides Takk providing us with the best draft moment of the past decade or more.