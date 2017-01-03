The 2016-17 NFL Playoffs are set to kick off this weekend, and we have some great games on tap to break down.

When the Packers defeated the Lions on Sunday night, they managed to secure a home game and the four-seed. It’ll be nice to play at Lambeau Field, but squaring off against the white-hot Giants may prove to be very difficult for the Packers. The Lions, on the other hand, have to travel to CenturyLink Field, which is one of the toughest venues to play in, but the Seahawks have been inept on offense, and can be outscored by some of the more prolific offenses.

…Which leads us to the wild-card round.

Here are the four matchups, along with the betting lines and totals.

Raiders at Texans, Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET

Current Line: Texans -3

Over/under: 36.5

TSD best bet: UNDER 36.5

Lions at Seahawks, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Current Line: Seahawks -8

Over/under: 43

TSD best bet: SEAHAWKS -1 / UNDER 50 TEASER

Dolphins at Steelers, Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET

Current Line: Steelers -10

Over/under: 47

TSD best bet: STEELERS -10

Giants at Packers, Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET

Current Line: Packers -4.5

Over/under: 44.5

TSD best bet: OVER 44.5

Analysis:

Good luck betting Raiders-Texans, given the quarterback situation for both teams. We feel that the under is the best bet there, and is the best possible choice, with both team playing it safe looking to limit turnovers and control the clock.

The Lions are fading fast, but the Seahawks have really struggled on offense as of late. They’ve had issues running the football, and Detroit can defend that well. We think Seattle’s defense will set the tone and they’ll win in a low-scoring game.

Speaking of fading fast, the Dolphins were lucky to back into the playoffs, which they did mainly due to a weak schedule and a few close wins. Matt Moore is a huge downgrade over Ryan Tannehill, which we’ve seen, and the Steelers are the hottest team in the playoffs. There’s a reason this line is so high. Lay the points and don’t overthink this one.

The Packers have had success running the football with the undersized Ty Montgomery over the past few weeks, but we don’t expect that to continue against one of the top three defensive fronts in the league. We look for Aaron Rodgers to continue on his MVP-like hot streak, and for him to make enough plays with his arm to will the Packers to victory by a field goal. The Packers have a stout run defense of their own, and we think this game will turn into Eli Manning vs Rodgers battling it out through the air, so bet the over and enjoy the fireworks.