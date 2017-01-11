The NFL’s Divisional Round of the 2016-17 postseason will feature eight division winners playing four rematches of games played during the regular season.

According to NFL Football Operations, the Divisional Round includes all eight division champions for the first time since 2011, with four rematches of games played earlier in the year for the first time since 2010.

The four games:

– Seattle Seahawks (NFC West champions) at Atlanta Falcons (NFC South champions)

– Houston Texans (AFC South champions) at New England Patriots (AFC East champions)

– Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North champions) at Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West champions)

– Green Bay Packers (NFC North champions) at Dallas Cowboys (NFC East champions)

The Seahawks won the first meeting against the Falcons, 26-24, back in Week 6. The Texans were shutout 27-0 by the Patriots in Week 3. The Steelers blew out the Chiefs by a 43-14 score in Week 4. The Cowboys scored a 30-16 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 6.