The NFL memorabilia world is usually dominated by quarterbacks, but that’s not the case right now.

With training camps around the league now opening, you’d think the league’s hottest-selling jersey would be that of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Ben Roethlisberger… or maybe even Ezekiel Elliott.

Except it isn’t. In fact, it’s a rookie running back whose jersey is selling like hotcakes. James Conner, who the Steelers selected in the third round of the 2017 draft, is shooting up the charts.

Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a few years back, but after undergoing chemotherapy, he returned to the field in 2016 and didn’t miss a game.

It’s great to see fans are showing their support for him.