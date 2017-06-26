You would think that the powers that be at NFL Shop would do their research before creating a new product to push out to fans.

Or at least that they would have someone fact check the most basic details involving the product — like, for example, where that particular team plays, or what their logo looks like.

That’s why fans were surprised when they saw the Washington Redskins’ new official license plate revealed this week, in the shape of Washington state, not Washington D.C.

You had one job, license plate guy!