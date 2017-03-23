The biggest complaint from NFL fans, coaches and plays alike last season was about all the “judgement” calls made by officials.

Well, unfortunately, it seems like there will be even more of those in the future.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the league is considering giving officials the power to eject players for illegal hits, similar to the “targeting” rule in college football. The big difference, however, is that players are paid at the professional level, and getting hit on the field is part of the risk they take when they sign on the dotted line for millions of dollars.

We know that head injuries are a big issue in this day and age, and understandably so. CTE is downright scary and its effects can completely alter the course of a person’s life. That’s why the NFL is looking to crack down on the illegal hits to the head by players. NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent touched on what the league is looking to do on Twitter.

The Committee is also exploring ways — including considering immediate ejections or suspensions — to take dangerous hits out of our game — Troy Vincent (@TroyVincent23) March 21, 2017

So basically, the league is looking to deter players from attempting dangerous hits to the head, and that’s great. I love the idea of suspensions, as it would allow the NFL to take the time to review the tape from all angles and make a sound, logical decision. But ejections just give the officials more power, and sometimes it’s hard to make the right decision on the spot. Furthermore, the NFL also announced its plans to shorten games. How can they do that when they’re adding another element to review?

The other issue this creates relates to hitting technique. If defensive players can’t go high, then they’re going to have to retrain themselves and start hitting low. Obviously, this is going to result in more serious knee or back injuries, and that’s not a good thing, either.

We agree that head injuries are a big issue and that the NFL needs to focus on cracking down on them, but giving the officials the power to eject players from games isn’t the way to do it.

About Matt Birch



Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter

