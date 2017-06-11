Even though he may not have played in a regular-season game with his new team yet, fans appear to be flocking to buy Marshawn Lynch’s jersey.

Lynch is set to wear the historic No. 24 — previously worn by Charles Woodson — for his hometown team, and appears to be pretty excited about it.

Fans seem to be pretty excited about watching him operate in the backfield, too, as Lynch actually led all NFL’ers in jersey sales in May, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Here’s the official list, with Lynch beating out Super Bowl-winning Tom Brady, rookie sensations Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, as well as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Raiders fans have clearly made their presence felt, as Lynch already sitting atop that list is certainly surprising.