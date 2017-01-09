Late game drama wasn’t a part of the NFL’s Wild Card weekend.

The four games spanning Saturday and Sunday averaged a 19-point margin of victory, making this year’s Wild Card Round the most lopsided the NFL has seen since 1981.

The 4 Wild Card games had a total margin of victory of 76 points. That 19.0 average makes it the most lopsided Wild Card weekend since 1981. https://t.co/7SHGAXpOju — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 9, 2017

The closest game of the weekend was the Houston Texans’ 27-14 win over the Oakland Raiders. The Seattle Seahawks ran away late to beat the Detroit Lions by a 26-6 score, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ scored a 30-12 win over the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers rocked the New York Giants with a 38-13 victory.

Back in 1981, there were only two Wild Card games. The two playoff games averaged a 20.5-point margin of victory.

The NFL probably didn’t love the lack of drama, but the results from the past weekend have set up a very good slate of games for the Divisional Round.

In the NFC, the Atlanta Falcons will host the Seahawks, while the Dallas Cowboys will welcome the Packers. The AFC features games between the Texans and New England Patriots and the Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. All four games are rematches from the regular season.