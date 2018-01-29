Vikings fans are apparently still upset about their team’s loss in the NFC Championship game, as they were not on their best behavior at Super Bowl Opening Night.

The fans made their presence felt at one point while NFL Network’s Chris Rose was interviewing both Tom Brady and Nick Foles simultaneously.

It was a bit surprising that Brady was cheered, for the most part, while he spoke. Foles, however, was ruthlessly booed by fans — of both the Vikings and Patriots, we presume — and it was difficult to even hear him speak.

Fans have no chill.