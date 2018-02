Look out below, Nick!

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles was riding on the parade bus during the Eagles’ championship parade on Thursday, when he was caught looking down at the crowd, rather than what was in front of him. That resulted in him nearly getting taken out by a tree branch.

Foles did show off his quick reflexes, as he swiftly ducked down to avoid running into the branch.

Nick Foles just got bundled by this tree branch pic.twitter.com/uF84eefqFL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2018

Foles is one of the most popular people in Philadelphia right now — a mere tree branch can’t dethrone him.