One of the biggest questions for the world champion Eagles is what the team will do with quarterback Nick Foles.

Carson Wentz is coming off major surgery to repair a torn ACL, as well as a partially-torn iliotibial band. Not only that, he also had some meniscus damage that was cleaned up, so it’s unclear if he’ll be able to return in time for Week 1 of the 2018 regular season.

As for Foles, his stock is extremely high, coming off a stellar performance in Super Bowl LII, during which he went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady. The 29-year-old veteran was named Super Bowl MVP — a prestigious honor he clearly earned.

Foles signed a two-year, $11 million deal last spring, and will count for $7.6 million against the cap this upcoming season. Obviously, that makes him very attractive in the eyes of other NFL teams that are in the market for a starting quarterback, but the Eagles may be hesitant to trade him, given the uncertainty of Wentz’s health. It’s unclear exactly what the team will do at this time, but Foles was asked about it during an appearance on “The Ellen Show” earlier this week. He spoke with host Ellen DeGeneres regarding his future with the team, but didn’t offer much on the topic.

“My honest answer, all I want to do is be with my wife and my daughter,” Foles said. “All that stuff will take care of itself. It’s a long season, we go through a lot, the family sacrifice is a lot, so being able to be at home and be present, to go on walks with my dog. Those little things, that’s what I look forward to. We’ll see what happens with my career.”

The Eagles may very well opt to retain Foles, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2018 season. In looking at a potential trade haul, for comparison purposes, the Patriots only garnered a second-round draft pick for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, so it’s unlikely that the Eagles would get much more than that in return.