Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was named MVP of Super Bowl LII, and it appears that he’s going to follow in the footsteps of those that have won the prestigious award before him to celebrate.

Foles was asked about what he plans to do following the Super Bowl win, and here’s what he had to say in response to the question:

“I’m going to Disney World!” Foles emphatically answered.

Foles’ wife, Tori Moore, appeared to be happy about the Eagles quarterback’s choice — happy wife, happy life.