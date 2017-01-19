Tennis badboy Nick Kyrgios had another meltdown on the court in his most recent match in the Australian Open, and to make matters even worse, it happened in his home event.

Kyrgios has been called out for his lack of professionalism in the past, but has never publicly said he’s going to change his ways.

Wednesday’s match featured more of the same. Kyrgios smashed his racquet on the court, and then began screaming and shouting, with some NSFW language involved.

Things got heated again after the match, when John McEnroe called him out for a lack of effort. Kyrgios then had this to say:

More excuses from Kyrgios, per usual. How was his body beat up if he hadn’t played since October?